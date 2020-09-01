James (knee) is set to undergo season ending surgery on his knee and is expected to be sidelined 6-8 months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

James left Sunday's practice early and the reason was initially described as a hamstring strain. However, it turns out he suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that will require surgery. It is a significant blow for the Chargers and it means the 24-year old will go a two-year stretch with only five games played. When healthy, he is considered one of the best safeties in the league, but he will now have to set his sights on recovering for 2021.