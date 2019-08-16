Chargers' Derwin James: Out indefinitely with foot injury
James will be out indefinitely after sustaining a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
This close to Week 1, it seems all but certain that James will miss time out of the gate this season. The talented 23-year-old racked up 105 tackles as a rookie in 2018, along with 3.5 sacks and three interceptions, en route to earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. In his absence, look for Adrian Phillips to fill in at strong safety.
