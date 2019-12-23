Play

James posted eight tackles (five solo) in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.

It's fair to wonder how different the Chargers defense could have been if James were healthy all season, as the safety has been a demonstrative force in the four games since returning from a stress fracture in his foot. He'll be arguably one of the top IDP options at his position come 2020 so long as he's able to maintain his health in a meaningless Week 17 contest against the Chiefs.

