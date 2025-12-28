James logged eight tackles (five solo) and an interception during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

James picked off a C.J. Stroud pass that was tipped near the line of scrimmage, which the Chargers offense converted into a 27-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker six plays later. It was James' third interception of the season, two of which have come over his last three games. The veteran safety is up to 94 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, and Week 18 against the Broncos presents James the opportunity to reach the tackling century mark for the fifth time in his eight-year NFL career.