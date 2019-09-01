James (foot) has been placed on injured reserve, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

James had surgery Aug. 22 to address a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He's expected to need about three months for recovery, though the Chargers technically can bring him back for Week 9 against the Packers (Nov. 3). With the budding superstar ruled out for at least eight games, Adrian Phillips is expected to take over as the starter at strong safety.

