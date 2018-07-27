Chargers' Derwin James: Placed on NFI list

James has been placed on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

James, the first-round pick of the Chargers in this year's draft and a projected starter, will have to wait a bit for beginning his first NFL training camp. It's unclear what injury is plaguing the talented rookie or how severe it is, but the team hasn't expressed concerned about his health. Look for Adrian Phillips or Rayshawn Jenkins to get some extra reps while James is out.