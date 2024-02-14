James finished the 2023 campaign with 125 tackles (86 solo), seven passes defended, two sacks and one interception across 16 games for the Chargers.

James compiled the third-most total tackles among all NFL safeties and played in his most games since his rookie year back in 2018, but the dynamic star wasn't quite the same playmaker as past seasons tallying just one total takeaway. The 27-year-old's versatility as a defensive chess piece is unparalleled, but his utility will likely be put to the test in 2024 with the Chargers expected to lose a few key veterans due to cap constraints entering the offseason.