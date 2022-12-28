James (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

James, who sustained a concussion on the same play where he was tossed for lowering his helmet on a second-quarter tackle Monday night, has since opened Week 17 prep as a a non-participant on Wednesday's estimate. He still has until the weekend to clear all necessary concussion protocols, but Alohi Gilman would be James' likely replacement should the Pro Bowl safety miss time.

More News