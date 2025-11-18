default-cbs-image
James finished Sunday's loss to Jacksonville with five tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass.

James notched his first defensed pass since Week 6 and upped his tackle total after recording just three stops against Pittsburgh in Week 10. The veteran defensive back has posted 65 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, along with four defensed passes (including an interception) through 11 contests on the campaign.

