James (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
James suffered a concussion during Week 16's win over Indianapolis, and the Chargers haven't yet announced whether he's cleared the league's five-step protocol. The 26-year-old's chances of suiting up for Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos will depend on his gaining full clearance.
