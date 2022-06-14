James (shoulder) is sitting out minicamp as a precaution due to having shoulder surgery earlier in the offseason, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
James missed two games last season, both because of a hamstring injury, but he was also apparently suffering from a shoulder issue and had labrum surgery once the season ended. James is expected to be fully ready for training camp and will look to outdo his career-best 2021 next season.
