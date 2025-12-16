James recorded 10 tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, in the Chargers' win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

James played all 61 defensive snaps for Los Angeles, and his 10 tackles were the veteran safety's second-most in a game this season. He also recorded his second interception by picking off Gardner Minshew with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Chargers. On the season, James has logged 80 tackles (41 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six pass breakups, including the pair of interceptions, on 93 percent of the defensive snaps.