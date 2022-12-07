James recorded six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-20 defeat versus the Raiders.
James matched his existing season low for tackles set against Las Vegas in Week 1. The star safety has shown up all over the field for the Chargers this season recording four sacks, four passes defended, and three takeaways this season. However, he failed to log a statistic in at least one of these three categories for just the fourth time this season. James still leads the Bolts in tackles (106), and he'll likely be asked to play a major role in slowing down Miami's prolific offense Week 14.
