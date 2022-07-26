James reported to training camp Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, the 2021 pro-bowler made a timely recovery from the shoulder surgery he underwent early in the offseason and will participate in training camp. If he can replicate his production from last year, he'll once again be one of fantasy's best DB options in 2022 and put himself in line for a big contract heading into 2023.
