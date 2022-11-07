James recorded nine tackles (four solo), including a sack, in the Chargers' 20-17 win over the Falcons in Week 9.

James finished one tackle behind Drue Tranquill for the team lead on Sunday, also recording his third sack of the campaign in the victory. The safety has yet to intercept a pass over eight games this year, but he's compiled 72 tackles while deflecting three passes to this point in 2022. James remains one of the best strong safeties in the league and is a valuable IDP option moving forward.