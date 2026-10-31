James (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Rams, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

A hamstring issue will keep James sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest despite the Chargers coming off a Week 7 bye. Smith reported early in the week that James suffered a setback with the injury, and the veteran safety didn't end up practicing in any capacity. Tony Jefferson will likely have a major role in the secondary again Sunday, and it's unclear when James will be ready to return to action.