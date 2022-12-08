James (quadriceps) did not participate during the Chargers' practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

James also missed practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. Chargers coach Brandon Staley also said that the safety is considered day-to-day, and it appears this injury has not improved given that he was unable to increase his practice activity Thursday. James will now have one more opportunity to improve his status before Friday's final injury. Otherwise, he could be in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2022 campaign, which would likely leave JT Woods and Alohi Gilman with increased roles versus Miami on Sunday.