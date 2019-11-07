Chargers' Derwin James: Return timetable set
James (foot) is targeting a Week 13 return against Denver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
James is already running free of pain, so it shouldn't be too much longer until he returns to practice on a limited basis. It's unclear what version of James we'll see once he's activated from IR, but if the Chargers are still in the mix for a playoff berth at that time, James could be the boost this team needs. The defense is already capable of generating pressure while rushing only four players, so potentially adding a shutdown corner to the mix could be devastating for opposing passing games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...