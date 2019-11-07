James (foot) is targeting a Week 13 return against Denver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

James is already running free of pain, so it shouldn't be too much longer until he returns to practice on a limited basis. It's unclear what version of James we'll see once he's activated from IR, but if the Chargers are still in the mix for a playoff berth at that time, James could be the boost this team needs. The defense is already capable of generating pressure while rushing only four players, so potentially adding a shutdown corner to the mix could be devastating for opposing passing games.

