James finished with two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.

The strong safety/slot corner also played on all 65 defensive snaps, the ninth time this season that he has played on every defensive snap. The three-time All-Pro has 77 tackles (47 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and six passes defensed, including an interception, in 2024.