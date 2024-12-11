James finished with two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.
The strong safety/slot corner also played on all 65 defensive snaps, the ninth time this season that he has played on every defensive snap. The three-time All-Pro has 77 tackles (47 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and six passes defensed, including an interception, in 2024.
