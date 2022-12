James (quad) said Friday that he'll play Monday against the Colts, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has missed back-to-back games due to a quadriceps injury, but he logged a full practice Friday and appears confident he'll return to action in Week 16. Across 12 appearances, the fifth-year safety has totaled 106 tackles, four sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one interception.