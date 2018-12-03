James secured three tackles (two solo), three passes defended and an interception in the win Sunday over the Steelers.

It's hard to argue against James' case for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as the safety intercepted another pass Sunday to bring his total to three. Well on his way to 100-plus tackles, James is as sure of an IDP option as it gets and should be poised for another strong outing against the Jeff Driskel-led Bengals next week.