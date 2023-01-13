James finished the 2022-23 season with 115 tackles (64 solo), four sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

James had another phenomenal season as he led the Chargers in forced fumbles and recorded the second most tackles. The Pro Bowl safety also had the most sacks of his career, and was not hampered by injuries like he was earlier in his career. Assuming he stays healthy, James should be expected to produce at a high level once again next year.