Chargers' Derwin James: Seven tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James recorded seven total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.
James remained rather busy in Week 7, compiling at least seven tackles for the fifth time in seven games this season. The safety has now registered 49 total tackles (28 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, this year.
