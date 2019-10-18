Chargers' Derwin James: Sheds walking boot
James (foot) is no longer wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
James underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot Aug. 22 and has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season. The 23-year-old was given an initial recovery timeline of about three months, which would allow him to potentially return sometime in November. James will officially be eligible to return from IR after Week 8, but the Chargers haven't announced his current timetable.
