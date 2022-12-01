James (hip) did not participate during the Chargers' practice Wednesday.
James recorded eight tackles, one interception and a forced fumble while playing every defensive snap Week 12 against Arizona, though he appears to have come away from this game with a hip issue. While his lack of participation in the first practice Week 13 is concerning, he will still have two more practices to increase his activity ahead of Sunday's game against Las Vegas. James has been the best all-around player in the Chargers' flawed defense this season, so his potential absence would be a massive loss against a potent Raiders offense.
