James is signing a four-year extension with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The new contract ends his hold-in and reportedly makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history in terms of both average annual value ($19.1 million) and guaranteed money. The 2018 first-round pick has played only 36 of a possible 65 regular-season games (55.4 percent) through four pro seasons, but there's little doubt he's been among the best at his position when healthy, as the two seasons in which he played double-digit games (2018, 2021) ended with triple-digit tackles and multiple interceptions and sacks. James missed two games last year and still finished third among defensive backs with 118 tackles and was tied for third with three forced fumbles.
