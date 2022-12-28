James (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
James, who sustained a concussion on the same play in which he was ejected for lowering his helmet on a second-quarter tackle in Monday's win over the Colts, remains in the protocol as the Chargers being Week 17 prep. He still has until Sunday's game against the Rams to clear the NFL's five-step protocol, but unless he returns to practice by Friday as at least a limited participant, he likely won't be available to play.
