James recorded seven tackles (five solo), one interception and two passes defended in Sunday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.

Even with the return of Joey Bosa (foot), James was still the Chargers' primary playmaker on defense, recording his second interception of his young career. James has at least one interception or sack in six games this season and he could very well lead the team in tackles by the end of his first campaign.

