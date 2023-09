James recorded six tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 36-34 loss versus Miami.

The three-time Pro Bowler was a rare bright spot on what was an otherwise abysmal day for Coach Brandon Staley and the Chargers' defense, who were butchered by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill in Week 1. He's on pace for the fourth 100-tackle season of his career, and his unit should have an easier assignment as a whole when they travel to Tennessee for Week 2.