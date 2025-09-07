James recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in Friday's 27-21win over the Chiefs.

James was on the field for all 61 defensive plays, one of three Chargers' defenders to do so. He also logged two quarterback hits, which is notable considering he had six across all of 2024. It was a solid start to the season for James, and he'll remain one of the most important members of the defense moving forward.