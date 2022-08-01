James continues to sit out practice as he awaits a contract extension, and he isn't practicing Monday as a result, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James is healthy but opting not to practice until he and the Chargers come to terms on an extension. With mutual interest in an extension from both sides, it's likely just a matter of time until a deal is finalized and James returns to practice.
