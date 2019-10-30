Coach Anthony Lynn said James (foot) won't begin practicing Wednesday and it may take "some time" before he can return, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't hint at any sort of timeline for James, but it doesn't appear he'll be able to play Week 9 or Week 10, which is a Thursday night game against the Raiders. The Chargers could use James' generational talent as they look to scrape together a decent ending to the season. He'll need to return to practice first, and it's unclear when that will happen.