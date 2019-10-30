Chargers' Derwin James: Still unable to practice
Coach Anthony Lynn said James (foot) won't begin practicing Wednesday and it may take "some time" before he can return, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
This doesn't hint at any sort of timeline for James, but it doesn't appear he'll be able to play Week 9 or Week 10, which is a Thursday night game against the Raiders. The Chargers could use James' generational talent as they look to scrape together a decent ending to the season. He'll need to return to practice first, and it's unclear when that will happen.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.