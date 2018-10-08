Chargers' Derwin James: Tallies five tackles
James accumulated five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.
It was a muted performance for James based on the lofty standards he set in the previous four weeks, as the rookie safety failed to record a turnover or sack for the first time this season. Given his playmaking tendencies, James is one of the better IDP options out there at the moment, and he should have plenty of opportunities to pick on fellow rookie, Baker Mayfield, when the Chargers travel to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland for Week 6.
More News
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Gets sack in win•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Records first career interception•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Eight tackles vs. Bills•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Records first career sack•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Named as starter•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Working with starters at safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...