James accumulated five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.

It was a muted performance for James based on the lofty standards he set in the previous four weeks, as the rookie safety failed to record a turnover or sack for the first time this season. Given his playmaking tendencies, James is one of the better IDP options out there at the moment, and he should have plenty of opportunities to pick on fellow rookie, Baker Mayfield, when the Chargers travel to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland for Week 6.