James recorded seven tackles (four solo) in the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Monday.

James finished third on the team in tackles behind both Daiyan Henley and Tarheeb Still in Monday's blowout win. The 29-year-old has now racked up seven tackles in back-to-back games and will look to keep producing next week's matchup versus Denver.

