Chargers' Derwin James: Tallies seven tackles
James finished Sunday's 26-21 win over the Bengals with seven tackles (six solo).
Despite finishing with seven tackles, Sunday marked just the fifth time all season the rookie season didn't record either an interception or a sack. James has been an impressive playmaker for the Chargers this season and remains one of the best IDP options available each and every week.
