James recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.
James notched his first double-digit tackle performance of the season and has totaled 45 stops through the first five games, giving him a solid fantasy floor in IDP formats. The fourth-year safety will look to build off his season-high performance against the Broncos on Monday night in Week 6.
