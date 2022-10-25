James recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

James finished with a team-high eight stops. The 2018 first-round pick continues to lead the Chargers in tackles and has totaled 63 stops, three pass defenses and two sacks across seven appearances. Following Los Angeles' Week 8 bye, James will look to continue his strong play against the Falcons on Nov. 6.

