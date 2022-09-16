James tallied nine tackles (six solo), including one for loss, during Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
James drew the task of trying to slow down Travis Kelce in the passing game, which he did admirably, and finished with a team-high nine tackles. If he can stay healthy, the fourth-year defensive back appears on his way to another 100-plus tackle season after recoding 15 tackles and one sack through the first two games of the 2022 campaign.
