James recorded three total tackles in Sunday night's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

James didn't have to do too much in a game in which the Steelers struggled to put together much of anything on offense, failing to secure a solo tackle for the second time in three games. The 29-year-old has seen his production dip as the season has gone on, averaging 4.3 tackles per game after compiling 34 takedowns over the team's first four contests of the year. James has now registered 60 total tackles (33 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 10 games this season.