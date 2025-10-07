James recorded three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Washington.

James was rather quiet in Week 5, compiling a season-low three takedowns in the defeat. The safety was limited by a hip injury at practice ahead of the contest, and he'll look to get back on track Sunday in Miami. James has now registered 37 total tackles (24 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over five games this season.