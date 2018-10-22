Chargers' Derwin James: Ties for team-lead in tackles
James recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.
James tied for the team-lead in tackles with Denzel Perryman, but the latter arguably came up with the game's second biggest play as the linebacker scored a red zone interception just before halftime, halting any chance at the Titans stealing away momentum. With Joey Bosa (foot) nearing a return following the team's Week 8 bye, James could be in position to capitalize on what figures to be an increase in turnovers to go along with his already healthy amount of tackles in his rookie campaign.
