James recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.

James tied for the team-lead in tackles with Denzel Perryman, but the latter arguably came up with the game's second biggest play as the linebacker scored a red zone interception just before halftime, halting any chance at the Titans stealing away momentum. With Joey Bosa (foot) nearing a return following the team's Week 8 bye, James could be in position to capitalize on what figures to be an increase in turnovers to go along with his already healthy amount of tackles in his rookie campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories