James (concussion) logged a limited practice Thursday.
James logged a DNP on Wednesday, as he is still recovering from the concussion suffered in Monday's win over the Colts. Even though he was able to take the field Thursday, it does not necessarily mean that the five-year pro has cleared the leagues concussion protocols. However, it does appear he is trending in the right direction, and the 26-year-old still has three more days to gain clearance to play Sunday against the Rams.
