James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

James practiced fully to start the week before seemingly picking up an ankle injury at practice and practicing in limited fashion Thursday. He closed out the week as a non-participant before getting a questionable tag. With Alohi Gilman (heel) already sidelined, the Chargers could be spread thin at safety if James does not get the green light. More clarity on his status will come Sunday morning.