Chargers' Derwin James: Undergoes foot surgery
James underwent surgery Thursday to repair a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, he'll be placed on IR beginning Week 1, a move that would open the door for James to be designated to return once he's recovered. In the meantime, Adrian Phillips is expected to fill in as the Chargers' starting strong safety.
More News
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Will undergo surgery•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Out indefinitely with foot injury•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Expected to miss some time•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Misses practice Friday•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Caps off exhilarating rookie season•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Tallies seven tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...