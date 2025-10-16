James (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

James sustained a wrist injury during the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Dolphins, though X-rays came back negative. He opened the week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so his ability to work without restrictions Thursday indicates that he is on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. James has 42 tackles (25 solo) and three pass defenses (one interception) through the first six games of the regular season.