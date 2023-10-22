James (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, is viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A mid-week addition to the Chargers' injury report after tweaking his ankle in Thursday's practice, James didn't participate in Friday's session en route to taking a questionable tag into the weekend. Despite closing the practice week on a down note, James will be evaluated in pregame warmups before the Chargers make a call on his status when they release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. While suiting up for four of the Chargers' first five games, James has accrued 27 tackles and two pass breakups. Los Angeles has already ruled its other starting safety in Alohi Gilman (heel) out for the contest, so the secondary could be spread even more thin against the Kansas City passing attack if James can't gain clearance to play.