James (knee) is expected to miss significant time due to a meniscus injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
James exited Sunday's practice early due to was initially reported as a hamstring strain, but which has now been disclosed to be a meniscus injury. Losing the star safety for a significant number of games would be a huge blow for the Chargers' defense, though it at least sounds like the door is open for him to retake the field at some point in 2020. Pending further medical evaluation, Rapoport reports that the options for James are a meniscus trim (4-week recovery timetable) or a full meniscus repair (multi-month timetable).