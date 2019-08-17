Chargers' Derwin James: Will undergo surgery
James (foot) will undergo surgery on his right foot to address the stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal and is expected to miss around three months, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
James will be in good hands as foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson is slated to perform the surgery, but the former may now be sidelined until at least early November. It would make sense for the Chargers to put James on IR with a designation to potentially return, as the 2018 first-rounder would then be eligible to take the field in Week 9 against the Packers in an absolutely best-case scenario. Regardless of the timeline, Adrian Phillips is expected to fill in at safety alongside the first-team defense while James remains out.
