James (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
James sustained a concussion during the Week 16 win over Indianapolis on Monday Night Football, leaving him sidelined during practice Wednesday. The 26-year-old then logged consecutive limited sessions Thursday and Friday, though it appears he'll need some additional time to clear protocols. In his stead, expect Alohi Gilman to step back into a starting role at strong safety, as he previously played every defensive snap when James was sidelined with a quadriceps for back-to-back games ahead of Week 16. James has been the Chargers' best defensive player when healthy this season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into the regular-season finale versus Denver on Sunday, Jan. 8.
