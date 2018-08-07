Chargers' Derwin James: Working with starters at safety
James has been working with the starters, rotating between both safety spots, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
After being sidelined with a hamstring injury to begin training camp, James appears to be accumulating nicely in the secondary, rotating with nominal starting strong safety Jahleel Addae in an effort to give both players additional reps at each position. While Rayshawn Jenkins remains in contention for a major role, it would be a surprise if the 2018 first-round pick wasn't operating as the starting FS or SS by Week 1.
